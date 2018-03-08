Insulin typically saves the lives of those with diabetes, but it can also be a way for some people to kill themselves, a new review warns.

Kidneys from deceased diabetic donors can save the lives of patients on the transplant wait-list, researchers say.

A new class of type 2 diabetes drugs called SGLT2 inhibitors could increase the risk of a rare, life-threatening complication of the disease called ketoacidosis, a new study warns.

Study confirms link between diabetes med and rare but dangerous complication

People with type 2 diabetes who aren't taking insulin don't necessarily need to check their blood sugar levels, a new study contends.

Can folks with type 2 diabetes forgo the finger stick?

Your Mom may have been right about broccoli's goodness. A small study hints that a substance in the crunchy veggy may help some with diabetes get better control of their blood sugar.

After the Canadian province of Ontario banned menthol cigarettes, many smokers responded by trying to kick the habit, a new study finds.

Ban menthols to help some smokers quit

Someday soon, a simple touch of a finger to a smartphone case might be enough to provide instant, accurate blood pressure readings.

Blood pressure check? There may soon be an app for that

A yearly eye exam is a key part of diabetes treatment, experts say.

Annual eye exam is vital if you have diabetes

If you want to counter the physical costs of getting old, regular exercise might be your best option, researchers report.

Falls by older Americans have devastating medical and economic consequences, reaching $50 billion a year, a new study finds.

(HealthDay News) -- A yearly eye exam is a key part of diabetes treatment, experts say.

Diabetic eye disease is the leading cause of blindness among people aged 40 to 60, cautioned Dr. Malav Joshi, an ophthalmologist at the Krieger Eye Institute in Baltimore.

And the longer people have diabetes, the greater the odds of developing vision problems.

However, "diabetic eye disease is preventable, and you can take steps to slow it down or even reverse it by taking care of your diabetes, your blood pressure and your cholesterol," Joshi said in a LifeBridge Health news release.

A dilated eye exam can help doctors spot problems early on -- before vision loss. This is particularly important since eye damage related to diabetes may not cause symptoms right away.

The eye conditions associated with diabetes include:

Diabetic retinopathy: In the early states, this causes the blood vessels to weaken, leak or bleed into the retina. Later, bleeding blood vessels can cause serious vision problems.

Diabetic macular edema: This occurs when fluid or cholesterol leaks out of the blood vessels, causing the part of the retina essential for fine vision to swell.

Glaucoma: This affects the optic nerve and can lead to permanent blindness without early detection and treatment.

Cataracts: People with diabetes are at much greater risk for cataracts, which occur when the lens becomes cloudy.

During a dilated eye exam, doctors can look at the inside of the eye for signs of trouble, such as abnormal blood vessels, retinal swelling and nerve tissue damage. "It also helps us see your cataracts a little better," Joshi said.

Other steps you can take to protect your vision if you have diabetes:

Stop smoking,

Follow a healthy diet,

Exercise regularly,

Take all medication as directed.

