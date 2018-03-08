Annual eye exam is vital if you have diabetes

Falls by older Americans have devastating medical and economic consequences, reaching $50 billion a year, a new study finds.More >>
Falls by older Americans have devastating medical and economic consequences, reaching $50 billion a year, a new study finds.More >>
If you want to counter the physical costs of getting old, regular exercise might be your best option, researchers report.More >>
If you want to counter the physical costs of getting old, regular exercise might be your best option, researchers report.More >>
A yearly eye exam is a key part of diabetes treatment, experts say.More >>
A yearly eye exam is a key part of diabetes treatment, experts say.More >>
Someday soon, a simple touch of a finger to a smartphone case might be enough to provide instant, accurate blood pressure readings.More >>
Someday soon, a simple touch of a finger to a smartphone case might be enough to provide instant, accurate blood pressure readings.More >>
After the Canadian province of Ontario banned menthol cigarettes, many smokers responded by trying to kick the habit, a new study finds.More >>
After the Canadian province of Ontario banned menthol cigarettes, many smokers responded by trying to kick the habit, a new study finds.More >>
Your Mom may have been right about broccoli's goodness. A small study hints that a substance in the crunchy veggy may help some with diabetes get better control of their blood sugar.More >>
Your Mom may have been right about broccoli's goodness. A small study hints that a substance in the crunchy veggy may help some with diabetes get better control of their blood sugar.More >>
People with type 2 diabetes who aren't taking insulin don't necessarily need to check their blood sugar levels, a new study contends.More >>
People with type 2 diabetes who aren't taking insulin don't necessarily need to check their blood sugar levels, a new study contends.More >>
A new class of type 2 diabetes drugs called SGLT2 inhibitors could increase the risk of a rare, life-threatening complication of the disease called ketoacidosis, a new study warns.More >>
A new class of type 2 diabetes drugs called SGLT2 inhibitors could increase the risk of a rare, life-threatening complication of the disease called ketoacidosis, a new study warns.More >>
Kidneys from deceased diabetic donors can save the lives of patients on the transplant wait-list, researchers say.More >>
Kidneys from deceased diabetic donors can save the lives of patients on the transplant wait-list, researchers say.More >>
Insulin typically saves the lives of those with diabetes, but it can also be a way for some people to kill themselves, a new review warns.More >>
Insulin typically saves the lives of those with diabetes, but it can also be a way for some people to kill themselves, a new review warns.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.