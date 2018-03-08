Falls among elderly cost $50 billion annually

Falls by older Americans have devastating medical and economic consequences, reaching $50 billion a year, a new study finds.More >>
Falls by older Americans have devastating medical and economic consequences, reaching $50 billion a year, a new study finds.More >>
If you want to counter the physical costs of getting old, regular exercise might be your best option, researchers report.More >>
If you want to counter the physical costs of getting old, regular exercise might be your best option, researchers report.More >>
A yearly eye exam is a key part of diabetes treatment, experts say.More >>
A yearly eye exam is a key part of diabetes treatment, experts say.More >>
Someday soon, a simple touch of a finger to a smartphone case might be enough to provide instant, accurate blood pressure readings.More >>
Someday soon, a simple touch of a finger to a smartphone case might be enough to provide instant, accurate blood pressure readings.More >>
After the Canadian province of Ontario banned menthol cigarettes, many smokers responded by trying to kick the habit, a new study finds.More >>
After the Canadian province of Ontario banned menthol cigarettes, many smokers responded by trying to kick the habit, a new study finds.More >>
Falls by older Americans have devastating medical and economic consequences, reaching $50 billion a year, a new study finds.More >>
Falls by older Americans have devastating medical and economic consequences, reaching $50 billion a year, a new study finds.More >>
Older adults are at increased risk for hypothermia, a dangerous drop in body temperature, the U.S. National Institute on Aging warns.More >>
Older adults are at increased risk for hypothermia, a dangerous drop in body temperature, the U.S. National Institute on Aging warns.More >>
A Mediterranean diet may make seniors less likely to become frail and help them maintain their health and independence, new research suggests.More >>
A Mediterranean diet may make seniors less likely to become frail and help them maintain their health and independence, new research suggests.More >>
If you're a senior who's pledging to lose weight in 2018, be sure you're shedding excess fat without losing muscle and bone.More >>
If you're a senior who's pledging to lose weight in 2018, be sure you're shedding excess fat without losing muscle and bone.More >>
Even levels of air pollution deemed "safe" by U.S. government standards may shorten the life spans of seniors, new research suggests.More >>
Even levels of air pollution deemed "safe" by U.S. government standards may shorten the life spans of seniors, new research suggests.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.