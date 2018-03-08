Denham Springs man sentenced to 25 years in jail following child porn convictions

A Denham Springs man will spend 25 years in jail after he was convicted of numerous child porn charges.

U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin announced Thursday, March 8 that Chief United States District Court Judge Brian Jackson sentenced Michael Stanley Clark, 32, to 25 years in federal prison for convictions of the production, distribution, transportation, and possession of child pornography. Clark was also ordered to pay restitution to his victims in the amount of $9,000 and pay a $500 special assessment fee. Clark will also be required to serve 10 years of supervised release after he serves his prison sentence. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Clark was prosecuted thanks to two undercover investigations, one by the FBI and one by the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Cyber Crime Unit of the Louisiana Attorney General's Office.

Officials say back on October 15, 2016, Clark distributed images and videos of minors and prepubescent minors engaged in various sex acts to an undercover HSI agent. Two days later, Clark also distributed more images, including photos of his own minor child, to an undercover FBI agent.

After law enforcement searched his home on October 20, Clark admitted to distributing child porn to people he met online. In total, Clark had in his possession 298 still images and 333 videos of child porn on various electronic devices.

The investigation revealed Clark's online child sexual exploitation activity ranged from 2009 through October of 2016. Investigators also learned Clark had uploaded child porn images and videos to an online photo manager and content sharing service.

"This investigation and prosecution demonstrates the commitment of the entire law enforcement community, federal, state, and local, to work together to protect our children from sexual exploitation. Today's sentence not only punishes Clark, it also serves as a stark reminder of the severe potential consequences that await others inclined to engage in similar conduct," said Fremin.

"My office works closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure criminals are held accountable for their actions. Partnership is an important part of the process and we are glad our investigation led to a strong conviction by the U.S. Attorney's Office. I commend Mr. Fremin and his team for seeing this through," said Attorney General Jeff Landry.

