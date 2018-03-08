Nonprofit matches volunteers with organ transplant recipients

Two hundred and fifty people die every day waiting for an organ transplant because they are too old or too sick to meet qualifications for the government’s deceased donor list. That’s according to Matching Donors, the nation’s largest living donor nonprofit organization.



Matching Donors claims that 22 people that do qualify for the deceased donor list die each day because the wait to receive their organ can take up to seven to 12 years. Matching Donor’s goal is to shorten the time organs can be received by matching hopeful recipients with living donors in just a matter of months.

The nonprofit is always looking for more volunteers who selflessly want to find out if they’re a match with people in need of an organ transplant. If you want to learn more about becoming a living organ donor or if you are in need of an organ, you can register on their website.



