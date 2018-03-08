2,000 kidney failure patients in Baton Rouge area

In the eight parishes surrounding Baton Rouge, more than 2,000 people are being treated for kidney failure, and of those, 500 are awaiting transplants.



According to the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana (NKFL), most people with kidney disease don’t know they have it.

The NKFL is working to increase kidney disease awareness with an upcoming event. You can participate in the 12th Annual Baton Rouge Kidney Walk by registering online or at the event the day of the walk.

“This walk will help many others take the lifesaving step of getting their kidneys checked,” said Tracey Eldridge, community development and programs manager.

12th Annual Baton Rouge Kidney Walk:

Saturday, April 14

Registration: 8:30 a.m.

Walk: 10 a.m.

Highland Road Community Park & Pavilion

By participating in the Kidney Walk, we're helping sound the alert that anyone with high blood pressure, diabetes, or a family history of kidney disease should get tested for kidney disease," said Eldridge.

The Kidney Walk is a non-competitive 2/3 mile stroll that raises funds to fight kidney disease through prevention, advocacy, and education.

NKFL says when you walk, you support kidney patients, organ donors, and their families.



