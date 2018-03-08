2,000 kidney failure patients in Baton Rouge area

In the eight parishes surrounding Baton Rouge, more than 2,000 people are being treated for kidney failure, and of those, 500 are awaiting transplants.
RELATED: National Kidney Foundation calls kidney disease a healthcare epidemic in Louisiana
According to the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana (NKFL), most people with kidney disease don’t know they have it.
The NKFL is working to increase kidney disease awareness with an upcoming event. You can participate in the 12th Annual Baton Rouge Kidney Walk by registering online or at the event the day of the walk.
“This walk will help many others take the lifesaving step of getting their kidneys checked,” said Tracey Eldridge, community development and programs manager.
12th Annual Baton Rouge Kidney Walk:
By participating in the Kidney Walk, we're helping sound the alert that anyone with high blood pressure, diabetes, or a family history of kidney disease should get tested for kidney disease," said Eldridge.
The Kidney Walk is a non-competitive 2/3 mile stroll that raises funds to fight kidney disease through prevention, advocacy, and education.
NKFL says when you walk, you support kidney patients, organ donors, and their families.
MORE STORIES:
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.