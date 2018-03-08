Dialysis center hosts open house for kidney disease awareness

Chronic kidney disease is a silent epidemic that affects more than 30 million people in the United States.

A kidney care services provider in Prairieville is hosting an open house this March, which is National Kidney Month.

DaVita Kidney Care will open its doors to give the community a chance to learn about their risk for kidney disease. Attendees will be able to speak one on one with dialysis care specialists and receive educational materials about kidney disease and prevention.

OPEN HOUSE COMMUNITY EVENT:

Wednesday, March 14

11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DaVita Prairieville Dialysis

17123 Commerce Centre Dr.

Kidney Disease is a condition that impacts more than 1 in 7 U.S. adults and is the ninth leading cause of death in the country.



