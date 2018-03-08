From the First Alert Forecast Team

Even with high clouds, Thursday was a nice, comfortably cool spring day. Those clouds should thin a bit as we head into the evening and overnight with mainly clear skies expected for Friday morning. Expect sunrise temperatures for the Red Stick around 40° on Friday, with a warmer afternoon on the way. The First Alert Forecast is calling for a high in the low 70s for Friday afternoon under fair skies.

We’ve been talking about it all week long: rain for the upcoming weekend. Our thinking has been consistent, but the timing of the rains for the weekend has been difficult to nail down. The picture became a little clearer Thursday, but there remains some uncertainty as to exactly when the rains and the associated cold front will sweep through the area.

Our current thinking is that Saturday morning will see a few light showers in the WAFB viewing area with the action picking up into Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. Saturday morning will likely be thunder free, but rain with thunderstorms is expected for the afternoon and evening. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has WAFB areas along and north of the LA/MS state line under a marginal risk for severe storms with that threat extending mainly from Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning.

Plan for a Saturday morning low in the mid 50s with an afternoon high in the mid 70s as we dance around the rains. The majority of the weekend’s rain comes between Saturday afternoon and the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. Expect a Sunday morning low around 60° with rain tapering off through the morning hours. In fact, Sunday afternoon could be largely dry around the WAFB area, with highs getting up to around 70° or so.

The First Alert Outlook for next week is showing a welcomed run of cool and dry days. Look for morning starts in the 40s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s for Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, highs will get into the mid to upper 60s, followed by a high around 70° on Thursday.

