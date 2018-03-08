National Kidney Foundation calls kidney disease a healthcare epidemic in Louisiana

The National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana says kidney disease is a healthcare epidemic in the state.
KIDNEY DISEASE PATIENTS IN LOUISIANA:
March is National Kidney Month. In line with upcoming events this month, the foundation is urging Louisianans to pay attention to their kidneys. Early detection is key when it comes to kidney disease. If left untreated, the disease can lead to kidney failure.
KIDNEY DISEASE RISK FACTORS:
Buildings statewide are turning orange on March 8 to commemorate World Kidney Day and increase awareness about the disease. The Louisiana Governor’s Mansion and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome are two of the landmarks you will see go orange for kidney disease awareness.
