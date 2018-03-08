Creole Country Vegetable Pot Pie

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air date: March 8, 2018

Prep Time: 1 and a half hours

Yields: 4 servings

Comment:

Entrée-type pies have been prevalent in many cultures. The English had shepherd's pies, and the Cajuns had meat pies. Unlike a traditional chicken pot pie, this version includes bacon and an array of Creole country vegetables.

Ingredients:

1 cup diced mushrooms

1 cup (¼-inch) diced carrots

1 russet potato, peeled, quartered and diced

¾ cup sliced celery

1 cup green cauliflower florets

1 cup purple cauliflower florets

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

½ cup canned red kidney beans

2 (9-inch) frozen pastry crusts, thawed

¼ pound butter

½ pound bacon, diced

1 cup diced onions

½ cup diced red bell peppers

2 tbsps minced garlic

½ cup flour

2 cups chicken stock

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 cup whole milk

1 tbsp chopped thyme

2 tbsps chopped basil

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

1 egg

¾ cup milk

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add bacon and cook 3–5 minutes or until fat is rendered, stirring frequently. Remove bacon from pot and set aside. Add onions, bell peppers, and minced garlic to bacon fat. Cook 5–7 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring often. Add mushrooms, carrots, potato, celery, and cauliflower. Cook 5–7 minutes or until vegetables are crisp, but tender. Stir in peas and red kidney beans. Add flour, chicken stock, heavy whipping cream, and whole milk and bring to a rolling boil. Add thyme, basil, and prepared bacon. Season with salt, black pepper, and granulated garlic to taste. Allow to cool for minimum of 2 hours, preferably overnight. Cut two pastry crusts in half. Mix egg and milk to create egg wash. Place a generous scoop of vegetable mixture onto each piece of dough. With a pastry brush, paint edges of crust with egg wash, fold over, and press to seal. Using a paring knife, cut 3 slits in top of pie. Bake pies for 20–25 minutes or until golden brown.