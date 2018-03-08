Mattel in dispute with Frida Kahlo descendants over doll

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Toy-maker Mattel is in a dispute with some distant relatives of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo over the rights to a Frida Barbie doll released as part of its Inspiring Women series.
Kahlo's great-niece Mara de Anda Romeo says Mattel doesn't have the rights to use Kahlo's image.
A lawyer for de Anda Romeo says his client wants Mattel to talk to his client about redesigning the doll.
Mattel said in a statement that it worked with the Panama-based Frida Kahlo Corporation, "which owns all the rights."
A lawyer for the corporation said it got the rights through Kahlo's niece, Isolda Pinedo Kahlo, more than a decade ago.
Critics say the doll doesn't reflect Kahlo's heavy, nearly conjoined eyebrows, and her signature Tehuana-style dresses.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
