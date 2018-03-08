Mistletoe in March shopping extravaganza to be held this weekend

Mistletoe Market is hosting its second annual spring shopping event, Mistletoe in March (Source: Mistletoe Market)

Mistletoe Market is presenting its second annual Mistletoe in March shopping extravaganza and spring show.

Mistletoe Market has become one of the most anticipated Christmas shows in the Baton Rouge area, with last year's show drawing more than 5,000 families and more than 130 merchants and vendors. The event features both local and out-of-town businesses.

Admission is $6 per person, with a portion of the proceeds going towards children's organizations in Baton Rouge. Parking is available at the event and strollers are allowed. The event will be held in the atrium of the Belle of Baton Rouge.

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, March 10: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 11: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mistletoe in March will have daily giveaways leading up to the event. Follow their Facebook page for more.

Visit www.mistletoemarketbr.com for more information.

