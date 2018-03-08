Albertsons launches same-day grocery delivery service in Baton Rouge area

Albertsons shoppers in the Baton Rouge area now have the opportunity to have same-day grocery delivery thanks to a partnership with Instacart.

Groceries can be delivered in as little as two hours to around 140,000 households in Baton Rouge. The launch of the program includes seven Albertsons stores in the city. The company made the announcement in November of 2017 and is now expanding the program with the partnership with Instacart.

"Convenience is a big business these days, and we've seen incredible demand for faster grocery delivery options in the Baton Rouge area. Instacart's extensive delivery network, in addition to Albertsons' existing home delivery service, gives our customers more choices and flexibility when it comes to shopping. Today's shoppers are telling us how and when they want to get their groceries. Albertsons now provides efficient and speedy grocery shopping right to their doorstep," said Rick Sinconis, vice president of operations for Albertsons Louisiana.

Shoppers can access the Instacart service via Albertsons' rush delivery mobile app or by going online here. Then, shoppers can select their items and check out. Their groceries will be delivered in as little as two hours. Instacart's independent shoppers receive customer orders on their phones and can start shopping immediately.

"Albertsons Rush Delivery service, powered by Instacart, was created specifically for Albertsons customers to offer faster service that can be accessed simply by visiting the Albertsons website or the mobile application," said Sinconis.

"Instacart's success hinges on our ability to offer customers same-day delivery from the store they love within their own communities. We are excited to partner with a trusted brand like Albertsons to offer our Baton Rouge customers a new convenient time-saving option for shopping their favorite neighborhood store," said Andrew Nodes, vice president of retail accounts.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.