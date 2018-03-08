GOP aides say Trump threatens veto over NY-NJ rail tunnel

By ANDREW TAYLOR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has threatened to veto an entire government-wide spending measure if it includes money for a rail tunnel under the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey.
The project is a priority for Trump's most powerful Democratic rival, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer.
GOP congressional aides say Trump indicated to House Speaker Paul Ryan last week that he would veto the spending bill over money for the multibillion-dollar project, which enjoys GOP backing as well.
The aides spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private conservations.
Trump brought up the project with Ryan, R-Wis., before the start of last week's ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda commemorating Rev. Billy Graham, they said.
Trump's threat further complicates already difficult negotiations on the spending bill. Fights over abortion and Democratic opposition to Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall are other hang-ups as closed-door negotiations on the $1.3 trillion bill are coming to a head.
The House Appropriations Committee chairman, Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, R-N.J., is seeking a $900 million installment for the tunnel. But some lawmakers want the money spread to other projects, and the House approved the money in a vote last year.
Trump's home is in Manhattan and he spoke favorably of the project in a White House meeting on infrastructure last September, Schumer and other lawmakers say. At that same session, Trump took Schumer aside and offered to trade the Hudson River project for border wall money, according to a source familiar with their conversation who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the private discussion. Schumer refused.
Schumer's position on money for the border wall has softened since he blocked it during talks last spring on a major spending bill. He has supported the money as part of legislation to offer protection to young "Dreamer" immigrants, who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, but that effort foundered last month.
Trump's opposition to the Gateway Project is a more recent development
"This is vitally important to the Northeast corridor and to the entire U.S. economy," Schumer said in a statement. "Jobs, income, and growth are all at stake. No one should be playing politics with it."
The White House didn't threaten to veto the tunnel when the GOP-controlled House voted on it in September. But Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao came out strongly against the money in a combative House hearing this week, telling lawmakers that New York and New Jersey need to put up a greater share of the project, which could ultimately cost $30 billion or so.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
The most comprehensive study of online fake information finds that false stories on Twitter travel six times faster and reach way more people than the truth.More >>
The most comprehensive study of online fake information finds that false stories on Twitter travel six times faster and reach way more people than the truth.More >>
All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.More >>
All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.More >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandMore >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandMore >>
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleMore >>
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleMore >>
A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizanceMore >>
A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizanceMore >>
West Virginia teachers returned to work as schools reopened Wednesday, still ecstatic at winning a sizeable pay increase through a massive mobilization that didn't back down when leaders offered less than what they wantedMore >>
West Virginia teachers returned to work as schools reopened Wednesday, still ecstatic at winning a sizeable pay increase through a massive mobilization that didn't back down when leaders offered less than what they wantedMore >>
Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policyMore >>
Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policyMore >>
Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidlyMore >>
Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidlyMore >>
A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his carMore >>
A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his carMore >>
Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policiesMore >>
Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policiesMore >>