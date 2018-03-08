Future Tiger named Gatorade Louisiana Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Scotlandville High Magnet School superstar JaVonte Smart has been named the 2017-18 Gatorade Louisiana Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

The LSU signee led the Hornets to a 28-5 record this season and a berth in the Division I state semifinals.

Smart averaged 33.4 points per game, 10.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks for Scotlandville.

