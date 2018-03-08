REPORT: State rep. plans to file bill to keep BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo from moving

The Louisiana Legislature is apparently getting in on the debate over BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo.

According to the Baton Rouge Business Report, the district of state Rep. Barbara Carpenter, D-Baton Rouge, includes north Baton Rouge and the zoo’s current location.

The report states Carpenter is filing a bill in the upcoming regular session of the legislature that would prohibit BREC from moving the zoo out of north Baton Rouge.

A BREC spokeswoman said the commission cannot yet comment on the bill.

