BREC responds to possibility of bill being filed to prevent zoo from moving

The Louisiana Legislature is apparently getting in on the debate over BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo.

According to the Baton Rouge Business Report, the district of state Rep. Barbara Carpenter, D-Baton Rouge, includes north Baton Rouge and the zoo’s current location.

The report states Carpenter is filing a bill in the upcoming regular session of the legislature that would prohibit BREC from moving the zoo out of north Baton Rouge.

A BREC spokesperson released a response statement Thursday afternoon. The statement reads:

A recent parish-wide survey shows 88% of residents believe BREC is doing an excellent or good ratings for the job at carrying out its duties as outlined in Louisiana Revised Statute 33:4570.3. We will continue to make responsible decisions and operate in the trusted manner that residents have come to expect of BREC by being diligent about any park, recreation, and facility development or construction activities. We believe legislation that seeks to dictate where specific recreation facilities are located sets a dangerous precedent for future development in our community and state. This is a local issue that is already being studied in-depth by the BREC Commission, staff, and qualified third-party engineers. Our duty as public employees is to serve as many people across East Baton Rouge Parish as we can with the resources we have been entrusted with by the public. Staff’s recommendation to relocate the zoo based on the criteria for success of successful zoos across the nation and improvements to create a regional park at Greenwood fulfills this duty to serve as many people as possible at both locations. We are talking about a major investment in our community and it is critical that we do it the right way and in the place that this investment stands the greatest chance of long-term success.

