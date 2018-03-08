CAUGHT: Restaurant worker allegedly changes receipts to increase gratuity

UPDATE

After seeing himself on the WAFB website and Facebook page, John Luke Robbins agreed to turn himself in to the Baton Rouge Police Department. BRPD says like many fugitives, Robbins was unaware there was a warrant out for his arrest, but was aware he'd committed crimes.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police want the public to keep a watchful eye out for a man accused of altering customer receipts at the restaurant where he worked to increase his tips.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported John Luke Robbins, 25, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department on fraud charges.

He is 5-foot-9 and weighs 180 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Detectives said managers at a restaurant in the Baton Rouge area contacted them in January after noticing Robbins had changed the original tips and totals on receipts to increase the gratuity he received.

Robbins is wanted on 12 counts of forgery.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

