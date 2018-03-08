From the First Alert Weather Team

It is definitely a chilly "out the door." Your Thursday morning is starting out with temperatures ranging from the upper 30°s to the mid 40°s. There are a few clouds Thursday morning, but sunshine will return as the day progresses, with light northerly winds and a high in the low/mid 60°s.

Overnight, there will be generally clear skies and chilly temperatures again, with a low of 40°. Friday, we will enjoy one more dry day before the wet weather moves in over the weekend. It will be sunny for your Friday and warmer, with an afternoon high in the lower 70°s.

As mentioned, we still have rain in the forecast for the weekend, but the threat of strong-to-severe storms appears to be lower. Currently, we're looking at 60% coverage of rain (and isolated storms) for Saturday and 50% to 60% coverage for "early" Sunday.

