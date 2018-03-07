A grim task: Preserving mementos from the Florida shooting - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

A grim task: Preserving mementos from the Florida shooting

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
Associated Press

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people.

Gifts have continued to expand these memorials along the fence of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and in a large green field in the bedroom city of Parkland.

Archivists have faced similar tasks after other tragic events across the nation such as the shooting in an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut and at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Parkland city's historian Jeff Schwartz is setting a plan in motion to collect, archive and preserve the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mementos. Meanwhile, school administrators have vowed to build a memorial after the demolition of the building where the Feb. 14 attack took place.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

