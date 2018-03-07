Leaders remain focused despite some critics of potential new home for BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo

A Louisiana state trooper is in the spotlight for doing a good deed.More >>
"How do you call the police on the police?
With BREC commissioners set to hear an update on the feasibility of moving BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo to the State Fairgrounds, some folks already against the plan are now raising new questions over whether that location is still suitable if St. George moves forward.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is not waiting around for road expansion projects to be funded and completed to solve the Capital City's congestion problems.
The former executive chef of Baton Rouge's City Park Group announced on Instagram Wednesday that he would be featured in an upcoming episode of the Food Network show "Chopped," according to a report from the Baton Rouge Business Report.
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.
The Russell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.
Amazon Echo users say the device's voice assistant, Alexa, has been randomly laughing and it's sort of terrifying, multiple media outlets report.
A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.
The porn star who has said she an affair with President Donald Trump is appearing at a Myrtle Beach strip club Wednesday, one day after she filed a lawsuit to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she said she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.
The man charged in connection with a deadly shooting turned himself in to the Burgaw Police Department on Wednesday afternoon.
While she knew the call was a scam, she played along long enough to let the scammer know - he'd been had. And this wasn't the first time...
St. Tammany Parish officials held a news conference Wednesday updating the public on the arrests made in connection to a couple found submerged in a car at a Pearl River boat ramp.
A service was held Tuesday for Dean Jarrell after he died on Friday. This is one of 167 flu deaths in South Carolina this season.
