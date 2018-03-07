Blood pressure check? There may soon be an app for that

Someday soon, a simple touch of a finger to a smartphone case might be enough to provide instant, accurate blood pressure readings.More >>
After the Canadian province of Ontario banned menthol cigarettes, many smokers responded by trying to kick the habit, a new study finds.More >>
Trogarzo (ibalizumab-uiyk) has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat AIDS-causing HIV that has not responded to other antiretroviral medications.More >>
The American College of Physicians (ACP) has issued new guidance on managing type 2 diabetes -- including relaxing the long-term blood sugar target called hemoglobin A1C.More >>
Few older Americans believe ordering more tests and drugs is the way to better health care, a new survey finds.More >>
