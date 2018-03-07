La. trooper finds man's wallet after he loses it during Mardi Gras, uses personal money to ship it back

A Louisiana state trooper is in the spotlight for doing a good deed.

A man who lost his wallet in New Orleans during Mardi Gras had it shipped back to him by Louisiana State Police Trooper John Jett, who found the wallet while working in the city. He then shipped the wallet back to the man using his own personal money. He included a letter as well, saying he was going to leave the wallet at the News Orleans Police Department's lost and found, but they didn't really have one set up.

Jett says in the letter he went through the wallet to get the man's address and make sure it was correct and also says everything in the wallet is exactly as he found it. The man confirmed in a Reddit post that no money was missing from the wallet. The man says he plans to send the trooper a thank you card and a gift card to thank him for his good deed.

Our #Troopers take "protect & serve" to the next level! https://t.co/tItLtGxn6Z — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) March 7, 2018

