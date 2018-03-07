Baton Rouge chef to appear on upcoming pork-themed episode of 'Chopped'

The former executive chef of Baton Rouge’s City Park Group announced on Instagram Wednesday that he would be featured in an upcoming episode of the Food Network show “Chopped,” according to a report from the Baton Rouge Business Report.

The episode, which airs at 9 p.m. on March 20, features chef Ryan Andre competing against other chefs in a pork-themed competition. The contestants will cook dishes using pre-selected ingredients to be judged by a panel of celebrity chefs, according to the magazine. The episode is appropriately titled “Pork on the Brain.”

Andre told the magazine his experience on the Chopped episode was “very intense,” but has been wanting to compete on the show for some time.

“I’ve been watching it on and off ever since it first aired,” Andre told the magazine.

Andre is not the first Baton Rouge chef to appear on the popular Food Network show. Local chefs Jay Ducote, Jude Huval and Eusebio Gongora II have also appeared on the show.

Andre told the magazine there will be a watch party when the episode airs, the details of which will be released in the coming days.

