Sen. Cassidy announces events to help residents dealing with federal agencies

Sen. Bill Cassidy's office will host several events to assist residents in need of help dealing with federal agencies (Source: Office of Sen. Bill Cassidy)

Senator Bill Cassidy's staff will host several events in the Baton Rouge area to assist residents who need help dealing with various federal agencies.

Events will be held on March 8. Members of Cassidy's staff will be on hand to meet with residents seeking help with federal agencies, such as Social Security, Medicare, and obtaining veteran benefits.

Events are scheduled as follows:

ASCENSION PARISH Thursday, March 8; 9 to 10 a.m.; room 106 conference room at the Ascension Parish Governmental Complex, 615 E Worthey St., Gonzales

IBERVILLE PARISH Thursday, March 8; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; conference room at the Office of Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso Jr., Iberville Parish Council Building, 23405 Church St., Plaquemine

POINTE COUPEE PARISH Thursday, March 8; 4 to 5 p.m.; Police Jury meeting room at the Courthouse Annex Building, 160 E Main St., New Roads

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH Thursday, March 8; 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Parish Council conference room at the West Baton Rouge Parish Council Governmental Building, 880 N Alexander Ave., Port Allen



Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.