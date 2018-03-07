Sen. Cassidy announces events to help residents dealing with federal agencies

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is not waiting around for road expansion projects to be funded and completed to solve the Capital City's congestion problems.More >>
A Louisiana state trooper is in the spotlight for doing a good deed.More >>
The former executive chef of Baton Rouge’s City Park Group announced on Instagram Wednesday that he would be featured in an upcoming episode of the Food Network show “Chopped,” according to a report from the Baton Rouge Business Report.More >>
A Baton Rouge woman pleaded guilty to negligent homicide Wednesday after her grandmother was found dead in "horrid conditions" back in 2014.More >>
A rookie police officer who was the subject of a recent THE INVESTIGATORS segment has been placed on administrative leave as a result of our report.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
While she knew the call was a scam, she played along long enough to let the scammer know - he’d been had. And this wasn't the first time...More >>
The porn star who has said she an affair with President Donald Trump is appearing at a Myrtle Beach strip club Wednesday, one day after she filed a lawsuit to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she said she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.More >>
St. Tammany Parish officials held a news conference Wednesday updating the public on the arrests made in connection to a couple found submerged in a car at a Pearl River boat ramp.More >>
A Jonesboro woman just became a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.More >>
A woman says a Richmond Public Schools employee showed her 8th grade son and three other kids a homemade sex tape on his cell phone, but the employee has not been charged with a crime.More >>
The man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old Johns Island girl and assaulting her mother will remain behind bars after waiving a hearing before a bond judge Wednesday.More >>
