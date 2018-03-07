Slump in international arrivals to US continued in September - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Slump in international arrivals to US continued in September

By BETH J. HARPAZ
AP Travel Editor

International arrivals to the U.S. declined in September 2017 compared with September 2016, continuing a downward trend in inbound tourism.

The U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington, D.C., said Wednesday that 6.1 million international visitors traveled to the U.S. last September, down 5 percent from the same month in 2016.

It's the fifth month in a row with fewer arrivals compared to the same month a year earlier.

The preliminary arrivals data from the Commerce Department's National Travel and Tourism Office also shows an overall 3.8 percent decline January to September 2017 compared to the same period in 2016.

Some travel experts blame the downturn on the Trump administration's anti-foreigner rhetoric and policies.

Visits from Canada bucked the trend, up more than 4 percent in September and for the year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

