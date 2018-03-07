Georgia gov: Facebook to put $750M data center near Atlanta

By R.J. RICO
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) - Facebook is investing $750 million over the next five years to build a huge data center outside of Atlanta.
Gov. Nathan Deal held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce that the social media giant's 9th U.S. data center will be built in Newton County, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of downtown Atlanta.
Deal says the data center will lead to the creation of more than 100 full-time jobs. Consisting of two buildings occupying about 970,000 square feet (90,000 square meters), the center will be powered exclusively with renewable energy. It's expected to be fully operational in 2020.
The Menlo Park, California, company has been adding data centers in the U.S. and internationally to handle a growing amount of photos, videos and digital content from its 2 billion users.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.More >>
A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.More >>
Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policyMore >>
Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policyMore >>
Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidlyMore >>
Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidlyMore >>
A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his carMore >>
A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his carMore >>
Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policiesMore >>
Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policiesMore >>
The Trump administration greeted North Korea's reported willingness to negotiate away its nuclear weapons with a combination of hopefulness and skepticismMore >>
The Trump administration greeted North Korea's reported willingness to negotiate away its nuclear weapons with a combination of hopefulness and skepticismMore >>
House Speaker is calling upon President Donald Trump to take a 'more surgical approach' to trade and back off his threat to levy tariffs on steel and aluminum importsMore >>
House Speaker is calling upon President Donald Trump to take a 'more surgical approach' to trade and back off his threat to levy tariffs on steel and aluminum importsMore >>
Emergency rooms saw a big jump in opioid overdoses last year _ the latest evidence the nation's drug crisis is getting worse.More >>
Emergency rooms saw a big jump in opioid overdoses last year _ the latest evidence the nation's drug crisis is getting worse.More >>
Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak caseMore >>
Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak caseMore >>
Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predatorsMore >>
Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predatorsMore >>
Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snowMore >>
Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snowMore >>