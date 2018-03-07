Walmart employees in La. to receive millions in bonuses

On Thursday, March 8, Walmart employees across Louisiana and nationwide will receive millions of dollars worth of bonuses.

Employees will get one or more of the following bonuses in their paycheck:

One-time cash bonus of up to $1,000

Q4 bonus based on their store's sales performance

Walmart also just expanded its paid leave policy to give full-time hourly employees ten weeks of paid maternity leave and six weeks of paid parental leave. The parental leave also applies to salaried employees and to parents who adopt. Walmart is also offering a $5,000 credit towards the cost of adoption.

Walmart is Baton Rouge's largest employer.

