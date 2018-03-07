Walmart employees in La. receive nearly $14 million in bonuses

On Thursday, March 8, Walmart employees across Louisiana and nationwide received millions of dollars worth of bonuses.

About 890,000 Walmart employees across the nation received more than $560 million in cash bonuses. In Louisiana, employees received their share of $13.7 million in bonuses.

Employees received one or more of the following bonuses in their paycheck:

One-time cash bonus of up to $1,000

Q4 bonus based on their store's sales performance

In January, Walmart announced plans to increase starting pay for all hourly employees in the country to at least $11. Walmart also just expanded its paid leave policy to give full-time hourly employees ten weeks of paid maternity leave and six weeks of paid parental leave. The parental leave also applies to salaried employees and to parents who adopt. Walmart is also offering a $5,000 credit towards the cost of adoption.

"Our associates' commitment to our customers and to the community is why the company continues to grow. Today we celebrate our associates and all the ways they go above and beyond to serve our customers," said James Winchester, Walmart regional general manager.

In Louisiana, Walmart runs 139 stores, spent $521 million with local suppliers, and paid more than $97 million in taxes and collected more than $579 million in sales taxes in 2017.

Walmart is Baton Rouge's largest employer.

