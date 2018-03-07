Man pleads guilty to failing to register as sex offender, receives 2-year prison sentence

A child predator who failed to register as a sex offender pleaded guilty to a related charge Monday and was sentenced, according to court officials.

The 23rd Judicial District Court reported Huey Hue, 55, of Pierre Part, pleaded guilty to failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.

He was sentenced to two years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections by Judge Jessie LeBlanc, with credit for time served. Asst. District Attorney Thomas Daigle prosecuted the case.

The court stated he entered the plea as part of an agreement with prosecutors in connection with an arrest in 2017.

Records show Hue was arrested on July 6, 2017 for failing to register as a sex offender for the third time.

He was convicted in 2001 of indecent behavior with a juvenile. At the time, he was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of supervised probation.

As part of the probation, Hue was ordered to register as a sex offender and maintain registration requirements throughout his supervised release.

