Woman's Hospital now using germ-zapping robot

Woman’s Hospital is now using a germ-zapping robot to give their operating rooms a deeper clean.

Woman’s employees voted to name the robot Wilma, an acronym for Woman’s Infection Lessening Mobile Application.

The Xenex LightStrike® Germ-Zapping Robot™ destroys hard-to-kill bugs in hard-to-clean places.

"Wilma will help us continue to maintain our already stellar infection prevention rates and provide the safest possible environment for our patients," said Johnathan Landor, director of Environmental Services.

The robot uses pulsed xenon ultraviolet light to quickly destroy bacteria, viruses, fungi, and bacterial spores.

The portable disinfection system is effective against even the most dangerous pathogens, including norovirus, influenza, Ebola, and MRSA.

Wilma can be used in any department and in any unit, including operating rooms, general patient care rooms, contact precaution areas, bathrooms, and public spaces. It's primarily used nightly in the operating rooms and also in the NICU.

