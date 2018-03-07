Police arrest 'domestic extremist' at 'fortified compound' in Louisiana

Police in south Louisiana said a convicted felon described as a "domestic extremist" was arrested Friday on a fugitive warrant out of Missouri related to weapons charges.

According to the Ponchatoula Police Department, Phillip Guidry of Loranger, a "self-identified sovereign citizen," whose ideology is anti-government, was caught in the town of Robert by law enforcement agents.

Police Chief Bry Layrisson said Guidry's "fortified compound" was searched, which led to the seizure of several firearms, including a suspected illegal fully-automatic rifle.

"All agencies must work in cooperation with one another, as we did in this incident, in order to keep the city of Ponchatoula and the Parish of Tangipahoa a safe place," said Layrisson in a written release. "Everyone did a great job getting this criminal off of the streets."

He said Guidry was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on the warrant from Missouri. He added the investigation is ongoing.

Louisiana State Police Criminal Intelligence Division, US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office assisted in the arrest.

