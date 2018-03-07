Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Screenings reduce risk of death by 60 percent

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and Woman's Hospital is working to spread awareness to bring the importance of getting a colonoscopy screening to the Baton Rouge area.

Medical professionals say having a colonoscopy can reduce the number of colon cancer-related deaths by 60 percent.

With the new Same Day Surgery Center at Woman's Hospital, colonoscopies are easier than ever and now available to men, too. Woman's provides private rooms that feature a private bathroom for each patient, making the process a little more comfortable and leaving less worry about some “bodily functions” that may arise as a result of the procedure.

Woman’s turns 50 this year, which is also the age you should schedule your colonoscopy.

Dr. Kelly Finan is a colorectal surgeon at Woman's Hospital. She explained colorectal cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in America.

"This is an alarming statistic given that the majority of colorectal cancers are preventable," said Dr. Finan. "Did you know that with timely screening you can decrease your risk for development of colorectal cancer?"

Most colorectal cancers start from a small growth in the colon wall called a polyp. These arise from the cells lining the colon wall and are benign growths.

Approximately 10 percent of these can grow into cancers over a period of 10-20 years. When you have a colonoscopy, in addition to screening for actual colon cancer, if a polyp is found, it can be removed and eliminate the possibility of progressing into a cancer. So the beauty of colonoscopy is it is a screening and preventative test.

