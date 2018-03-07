Registration opens for ‘Get Your Rear in Gear’ 5K

2017 Get Your Rear in Gear 5K (Source: Facebook)

March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. One way Baton Rouge doctors are raising awareness is a fundraising 5K and walk called "Get Your Rear in Gear."

Get Your Rear in Gear 5K

Saturday, April 21, 2018

7:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Pennington Biomedical Research Center

Colon Cancer is preventable and treatable with timely screening. The Colon Cancer Coalition will use the funds raised at the 5K to build colon cancer screening, awareness, and patient support programs in the Baton Rouge area.

The "Get Your Rear in Gear 5K" is a family-friendly event that includes a kids' fun run. Organizers say kids will also be able to walk through an inflatable colon.

Register to participate in the "Get Your Rear in Gear" race here.

RELATED: Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Screenings reduce risk of death by 60 percent

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.