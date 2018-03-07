Registration opens for ‘Get Your Rear in Gear’ 5K

March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. One way Baton Rouge doctors are raising awareness is a fundraising 5K and walk called "Get Your Rear in Gear."
Get Your Rear in Gear 5K
Saturday, April 21, 2018
7:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Colon Cancer is preventable and treatable with timely screening. The Colon Cancer Coalition will use the funds raised at the 5K to build colon cancer screening, awareness, and patient support programs in the Baton Rouge area.
The "Get Your Rear in Gear 5K" is a family-friendly event that includes a kids' fun run. Organizers say kids will also be able to walk through an inflatable colon.
Register to participate in the "Get Your Rear in Gear" race here.
