LDWF Enforcement Division Academy to enroll up to 24 cadets for training

The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ (LDWF) Law Enforcement Division will begin training up to 24 cadets in July of 2018 to bolster the ranks of agents in the field.

The cadets will train at the department’s training facility housed within the Waddill Outdoor Education Center in Baton Rouge. Successful completion of approximately six months of intensive physical and academic training is required to graduate.

The opening dates that applications will be accepted for the “Wildlife Enforcement Cadet” position are from March 5 to 25.

Interested applicants can apply online through the Department of Civil Service website and must complete the LEAPS 9500 test to qualify for consideration. Please visit the civil service website at http://www.civilservice.louisiana.gov/ for “Wildlife Enforcement Cadet” position and LEAPS 9500 testing application information.

“We are looking for men and women that have a strong work ethic, enjoy the outdoors and have an interest in law enforcement,” said Col. Sammy Martin, head of the Law Enforcement Division. “Getting the chance to work in the outdoors while upholding conservation laws as well as our other duties makes for a very rewarding experience and career field.”

At the academy, cadets train to enforce the state's recreational boating laws, the state and federal wildlife and fisheries laws, and general law enforcement work on the state's many wildlife management areas. The academy also covers general law enforcement training required for all state law enforcement officers.

Agents are additionally trained for search and rescue and serve as the lead responders in search and rescue coordination under the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

This class of graduating agents will fill field office vacancies around the state. Each cadet is assigned to a parish and must reside in that parish upon completion of the academy.