Police: Person in apartment shoots home invasion suspect

Police said a victim shot the man who broke into an apartment early Tuesday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on Victoria Drive around 5 a.m.More >>
Two people were able to safely escape a burning house early Wednesday morning, but it is unknown if there pets got out.More >>
Three additional suspects are in custody for a shooting that unfolded along the parade route on Mardi Gras Day.More >>
The Thibodaux Police Department is asking for help locating two murder suspects.More >>
The budget released online by backers of a plan to create the City of St. George has gotten folks fired up and has renewed many of the same burning questions from 2015. How much will this cost and who exactly is going to pay for it?More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
The constable says the “challenge” to arrest the most people was meant to be a joke, and there is no quota system in place in the precinct.More >>
Russell County Sheriff’s Office has received a report of two people being shot.More >>
An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.More >>
A man made a Facebook post saying he has an engagement ring he bought and never got to use.More >>
A service was held Tuesday for Dean Jarrell after he died on Friday. This is one of 167 flu deaths in South Carolina this season.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >>
The Hallsville Bobcat Belles showed off their 'moooves' at a contest recently, and the video has quickly gone viral.More >>
Four people have been arrested in connection with the murders of Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
