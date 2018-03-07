Police: Person in apartment shoots home invasion suspect - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police: Person in apartment shoots home invasion suspect

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police said a victim shot the man who broke into an apartment early Tuesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on Victoria Drive around 5 a.m.

According to Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely Jr. with BRPD, a 34-year-old man kicked in the door of the apartment and forced his way inside.

Mckneely stated one of the three people in the apartment at the time grabbed a handgun and shot the intruder multiple times.

He said the suspect tried to run away, but collapsed outside the apartment. He added the suspect was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Authorities said the man will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of home invasion once he is released from the hospital.

The suspect's name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

