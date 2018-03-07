LSU travels to UL-Lafayette for first time since 2013

Information provided by UL-Lafayette Athletics

THE MIDWEEK GAME

Dates: Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Location: Lafayette, La.

Site: M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park (4,850)

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Opponent: LSU (8-4)

Radio: ESPN 1420-AM

Television: Cox Sports Television

Live Stats: www.RaginCajuns.com

STARTING PITCHERS

Wednesday: LHP Colten Schmidt (LA) vs. RHP AJ Labas (LSU)

LAFAYETTE, LA - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball team is set to open a four-game homestand at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park starting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. as the Cajuns host 16th-ranked LSU for the first time since 2013.

Where to Listen/Watch

The contest will be broadcast live on Cox Sports Television (CST) and simulcast on ESPN3 outside of the CST viewing areas. Lyn Rollins, Ronnie Rantz and Richie Falgout will call the action on CST.

Fans can also listen to the game on ESPN 1420-AM with Jay Walker and Brad Topham on the call. Live stats are available on RaginCajuns.com.

Ticket Availability

Standing room only tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Russo Park Ticket Office. Standing room only areas are located under the grandstand and at the third base canopy down the left field line. Additionally, a new point of sale for food and drink has been added at the third base canopy.

