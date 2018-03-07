The Latest: Officer killed, 2 wounded at Missouri home

CLINTON, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of three Missouri police officers (all times local):

7 a.m.

Authorities say a man shot and killed a police officer and wounded two others at a home in Missouri.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Collin Stosberg says the officers went to the home in Clinton on Tuesday night in response to a 911 call in which a disturbance could be heard.

The patrol says shots were fired at the officers soon after they arrived at the home at around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton was fatally shot while trying to apprehend the suspect. One of the wounded officers is hospitalized with moderate injuries and the other has minor injuries.

The patrol says a SWAT team entered the home at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday but found the suspect dead.

Stosberg says the cause of the suspect's death is under investigation. A woman also was taken into custody at the home.

Clinton is about 70 miles (110 kilometers) east of Kansas City.

