The Latest: Officer killed, 2 wounded at Missouri home

CLINTON, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of three Missouri police officers (all times local):
7 a.m.
Authorities say a man shot and killed a police officer and wounded two others at a home in Missouri.
Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Collin Stosberg says the officers went to the home in Clinton on Tuesday night in response to a 911 call in which a disturbance could be heard.
The patrol says shots were fired at the officers soon after they arrived at the home at around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton was fatally shot while trying to apprehend the suspect. One of the wounded officers is hospitalized with moderate injuries and the other has minor injuries.
The patrol says a SWAT team entered the home at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday but found the suspect dead.
Stosberg says the cause of the suspect's death is under investigation. A woman also was taken into custody at the home.
Clinton is about 70 miles (110 kilometers) east of Kansas City.
____
2:57 a.m.
Officials say a police officer was killed and two other officers injured after responding to a Missouri residence.
Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said during a news conference that the Clinton County 911 center received a call Tuesday evening at 9:20 where two women could be heard screaming in the background. Clinton Police officers responded.
Shortly after their arrival Lowe says the officers were shot at by the suspect from inside the residence. Lowe says officers went inside in an attempt to apprehend the suspect who then fatally shot one officer and wounded the others. They were transported to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions weren't immediately known.
Lowe says a SWAT team entered the residence but found the suspect dead at 12:10 a.m.
No further details were released.
