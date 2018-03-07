Southern advances to SWAC semifinals with 62-60 win over Jackson State

The Southern men’s basketball team split the regular season with Jackson State and had to face the Tigers again Tuesday night at the FG Clark Center in the quarterfinals of the SWAC Tournament.

In the first half, sophomore guard Jamar Sandifer was good from beyond the arc to put the Jags up 15-11.

Jackson State was able to respond on a nice crossover by Darius Austin, giving the Tigers the 22-20 lead. They were able to stay up and take a 29-25 lead into halftime.

In the second half, Southern fought back from a 10-point deficit.

Then, senior forward Jared Sam had a putback to tie the game at 60 with :22 left to play.

Jackson State missed its next shot and Southern got the ball back. Junior guard Eddie Reese heaved a 3-pointer that was also off the mark, but he was fouled and headed to the charity stripe for three free throws.

At the line, Reese made the first try, missed the second, and made the third.

A last attempt by Jackson State wasn’t close and Southern pulled out the 62-60 win.

The Jags head to Houston to take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the semifinals on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

