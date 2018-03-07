2 women safely escape fire that destroyed house

Two people were able to safely escape a burning house early Wednesday morning, but it is unknown if there pets got out.More >>
Two teen boys have been arrested after they reportedly groped a girl while in time out at school.More >>
Four students and a bus driver were rushed to a hospital Tuesday after a school bus ran off a roadway and landed partially in the New River Canal in Gonzales, officials say.More >>
The Southern University Law Center is hosting a wellness fair next week offering free health screenings, mental health counseling, and financial health awareness.More >>
A wooden shard pierces the ceiling of the Louisiana Senate chamber – a remnant of 1970 when a bomb went off in the chamber. Nearly half a century later, there was a figurative explosion, as the special session went off the rails.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
The constable says the “challenge” to arrest the most people was meant to be a joke, and there is no quota system in place in the precinct.More >>
An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.More >>
The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.More >>
Four people have been arrested in connection with the murders of Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
A man made a Facebook post saying he has an engagement ring he bought and never got to use.More >>
