2 women safely escape fire that destroyed house

Two people were able to safely escape a burning house early Wednesday morning, but it is unknown if there pets got out.

The fire happened on Annette Street near McClelland Drive and St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge around 5 a.m.

Witnesses said huge flames were shooting from the house at one point.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported two women inside the home at the time of the fire made it safely.

The women said they owned a few dogs and it is not yet known if the animals escaped as well.

Officials added the house appears to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is under investigation.

