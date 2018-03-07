2 women safely escape fire that destroyed house; 5 dogs missing

Former Baton Rouge Fire Chief Robin L. Hurst passed away on Tuesday, March 6 after a long career with the department.More >>
Current and former students gathered at the F.G. Clark Activity Center at Southern University Wednesday morning to celebrate the 138th Founders’ Day.More >>
Two people were able to safely escape a burning house early Wednesday morning, but it is unknown if their pets got out.More >>
Woman’s Hospital is now using a germ-zapping robot to give their operating rooms a deeper clean.More >>
A second arrest has been made in connection with a home break-in, which then led to a deadly shooting.More >>
A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.More >>
Tens of thousands of people who attended a national cheerleading competiton have been told to look out for signs of the mumps after an infected person attended the championship last month.More >>
St. Tammany Parish officials held a news conference Wednesday updating the public on the arrests made in connection to a couple found submerged in a car at a Pearl River boat ramp.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
A service was held Tuesday for Dean Jarrell after he died on Friday. This is one of 167 flu deaths in South Carolina this season.More >>
The man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old Johns Island girl and assaulting her mother will remain behind bars after waiving a hearing before a bond judge Wednesday.More >>
While she knew the call was a scam, she played along long enough to let the scammer know - he’d been had. And this wasn't the first time...More >>
If you look like the spitting image of your dad, you may need to thank him the next time you visit.More >>
The Hallsville Bobcat Belles showed off their 'moooves' at a contest recently, and the video has quickly gone viral.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
