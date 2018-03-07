2 women safely escape fire that destroyed house; 5 dogs missing

Two people were able to safely escape a burning house early Wednesday morning, but it's unknown if their pets got out.

The fire happened on Annette Street near McClelland Drive and St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge around 5 a.m.

Witnesses said huge flames were shooting from the house at one point.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported two women inside the home at the time of the fire made it out safely.

The women said they own five dogs that are missing and they believe the animals may have escaped through a window, but firefighters have not been able to find them.

Curt Monte with BRFD said the house is a total loss. He added it was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and the roof collapsed shortly after.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames before they could spread to any other nearby homes.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

