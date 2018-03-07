2 women safely escape fire that destroyed house

Three additional suspects are in custody for a shooting that unfolded along the parade route on Mardi Gras Day.More >>
Two people were able to safely escape a burning house early Wednesday morning, but it is unknown if there pets got out.More >>
The Thibodaux Police Department is asking for help locating two murder suspects.More >>
The budget released online by backers of a plan to create the City of St. George has gotten folks fired up and has renewed many of the same burning questions from 2015. How much will this cost and who exactly is going to pay for it?More >>
Two teen boys have been arrested after they reportedly groped a girl while in time out at school.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.More >>
A man made a Facebook post saying he has an engagement ring he bought and never got to use.More >>
The constable says the “challenge” to arrest the most people was meant to be a joke, and there is no quota system in place in the precinct.More >>
The Hallsville Bobcat Belles showed off their 'moooves' at a contest recently, and the video has quickly gone viral.More >>
The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana announced the largest drug prosecution in the history of his office during a press conference in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.More >>
Four people have been arrested in connection with the murders of Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >>
Russell County Sheriff’s Office has received a report of two people being shot.More >>
The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.More >>
