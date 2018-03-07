Lady Jags advance to SWAC semifinals with 70-60 win over APBU

The Southern women’s basketball team, the No. 1 seed in the SWAC Tournament, hosted No. 8 seed Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the quarterfinals Tuesday night at the FG Clark Center.

Senior guard Sam Duncan scored 10 points in the game, including a 3-pointer that put the Lady Jags up 33-30 at one point.

However, later in the contest, senior forward Briana Green took a hard screen, while Shania Hatter drained a jump shot to put the Lady Golden Lions up 38-37.

Green responded immediately by getting up, running the floor, and receiving a pass as she got into the paint. Green then went up to get the bucket and the foul to regain the 39-37 lead for Southern.

The Lady Jags finally played like they’re capable of down the stretch, as guard Courtney Parsons nailed a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired.

Green finished with 28 points, to reach a total of 1,500 in her career on the Bluff, in the 70-60 win.

"To me, the difference in the game is Briana Green," said Southern head coach Sandy Pugh. "We had Briana Green and she was able to take it over and do what she do, once we were able to put the ball in her hands. We had to invent a couple of things to get it to her, but once we did that, the rest is just her teammates making good decisions, playing solid ‘D,’ taking care of the basketball."

The Lady Jags advance to Houston to face Prairie View at noon on Friday.

