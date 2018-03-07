German top official concerned about planned US trade tariffs - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

German top official concerned about planned US trade tariffs

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's economy minister says "the situation is serious" regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's planned tariffs on imports of steel and that the country is in close consultation with other member countries of the European Union about it.

Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said Wednesday, the EU will "be ready to react appropriately. However, it is our goal to avoid a trade war."

Zypries said in a statement she hopes Trump will change his mind regarding slapping tariffs on steel imports.

She said, "trade creates wealth, when it is based on exchange and cooperation" and added, referring indirectly to the surprise resignation of Trump's top economic adviser Gary Cohn Tuesday, that, "advocates for this in the U.S. administration are very important. Therefore the current signals from the U.S. make me worried.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • WWII aircraft carrier found in Coral Sea by Allen expedition

    WWII aircraft carrier found in Coral Sea by Allen expedition

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 2:01 AM EST2018-03-07 07:01:40 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 5:03 AM EST2018-03-07 10:03:34 GMT
    (U.S. Navy via AP). FILE - In this 1942 file photo, crew abandons the USS Lexington after the decks of the aircraft carrier sunk in the Battle of the Coral Sea during World War II. A piece of prized World War II U.S. naval history, the wreckage of the ...(U.S. Navy via AP). FILE - In this 1942 file photo, crew abandons the USS Lexington after the decks of the aircraft carrier sunk in the Battle of the Coral Sea during World War II. A piece of prized World War II U.S. naval history, the wreckage of the ...
    An expedition funded by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has found the wreckage of the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which was sunk by the Japanese in the Battle of the Coral Sea.More >>
    An expedition funded by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has found the wreckage of the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which was sunk by the Japanese in the Battle of the Coral Sea.More >>

  • Porn star sues Trump over nondisclosure agreement

    Porn star sues Trump over nondisclosure agreement

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 9:21 PM EST2018-03-07 02:21:51 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 5:03 AM EST2018-03-07 10:03:31 GMT
    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

    More >>

    An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

    More >>

  • Trump administration suing California over sanctuary laws

    Trump administration suing California over sanctuary laws

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 9:41 PM EST2018-03-07 02:41:37 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 5:03 AM EST2018-03-07 10:03:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...
    The Trump administration is suing to block California laws that extend protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally.More >>
    The Trump administration is suing to block California laws that extend protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly