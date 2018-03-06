Two teen boys arrested for reportedly groping girl while in time out

Two teen boys have been arrested after they reportedly groped a girl while in time out at school.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge School System confirm two boys (14 and 12) were charged with sexual battery after they allegedly groped a 14-year-old girl while all three students were in time out. The teacher had reportedly stepped out of the room when the incident occurred at Greenville Alternative School at Beechwood in Baton Rouge.

The teacher in question has been placed on administrative leave.

The incident reportedly happened on March 1.

