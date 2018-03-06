Ochsner named top-performing hospital

Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge has been identified as a top-performing hospital in the U.S.

The top 100 ranking is a result of an annual study by IBM Watson and is based on a balanced scorecard of publicly available clinical, operational and patient satisfaction metrics and data.

Ochsner Baton Rouge is categorized under Medium Community Hospitals, while Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Baptist Medical Center*, Ochsner Medical Center - West Bank Campus** are among the Major Teaching Hospitals awarded.

Small Community Hospital Springhill Medical Center is the only other Louisiana hospital included in the Top 100 listing.

The study highlights the best-performing hospitals in the U.S. It has been conducted annually since 1993 and was formerly known as the Truven Health Analytics 100 Top Hospitals.

"The award’s name may have changed, but Ochsner Baton Rouge’s place on the list has not," said Eric McMillen, CEO, Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.

"We live our mission - striving to serve, heal, lead, educate and innovate. Our caregivers show relentless efforts in caring for all of our patients. This is a team award," McMillen added.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.