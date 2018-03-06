Upcoming fair promotes health, wealth and wellness

The Southern University Law Center is hosting a wellness fair next week.

Several health screenings will be provided, including opportunities to have your blood pressure checked, as well as HIV screening and testing. There will also be a meditation room available and mental health counseling.

Attendees will also have access to learn more about financial health.

The fair is schedule for next Wednesday, March 14, at the SULC Atrium.

Wellness Fair

Wednesday, March 14

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Southern University Law Center Atrium

The Southern University Law Center Wellness Fair is free and open to the public.

