Broken fan blade cited in United jet's engine failure - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Broken fan blade cited in United jet's engine failure

By The Associated Press

Investigators say failure of an engine fan blade caused a United Airlines jet to lose power in one of its two engines over the Pacific last month.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that a fan blade separated and led to the loss of the cover on the right-side engine of the Boeing 777 on Feb. 13.

The engine failure occurred as the plane with 363 passengers and 15 crew members approached Hawaii from San Francisco. The pilots shut down the engine after getting a warning of a compressor failure. They made a safe emergency landing in Honolulu.

The preliminary report from investigators did not identify what caused the initial failure of the blade in the Pratt & Whitney engine.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • WWII aircraft carrier found in Coral Sea by Allen expedition

    WWII aircraft carrier found in Coral Sea by Allen expedition

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 2:01 AM EST2018-03-07 07:01:40 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 5:03 AM EST2018-03-07 10:03:34 GMT
    (U.S. Navy via AP). FILE - In this 1942 file photo, crew abandons the USS Lexington after the decks of the aircraft carrier sunk in the Battle of the Coral Sea during World War II. A piece of prized World War II U.S. naval history, the wreckage of the ...(U.S. Navy via AP). FILE - In this 1942 file photo, crew abandons the USS Lexington after the decks of the aircraft carrier sunk in the Battle of the Coral Sea during World War II. A piece of prized World War II U.S. naval history, the wreckage of the ...
    An expedition funded by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has found the wreckage of the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which was sunk by the Japanese in the Battle of the Coral Sea.More >>
    An expedition funded by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has found the wreckage of the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which was sunk by the Japanese in the Battle of the Coral Sea.More >>

  • Porn star sues Trump over nondisclosure agreement

    Porn star sues Trump over nondisclosure agreement

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 9:21 PM EST2018-03-07 02:21:51 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 5:03 AM EST2018-03-07 10:03:31 GMT
    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

    More >>

    An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

    More >>

  • Trump administration suing California over sanctuary laws

    Trump administration suing California over sanctuary laws

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 9:41 PM EST2018-03-07 02:41:37 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 5:03 AM EST2018-03-07 10:03:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...
    The Trump administration is suing to block California laws that extend protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally.More >>
    The Trump administration is suing to block California laws that extend protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly