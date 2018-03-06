5 transported to hospital from Gonzales school bus crash

Five people sustained injuries in a school bus wreck in Gonzales (Source: Chris Achord)

Four students and a bus driver were rushed to a hospital Tuesday after a school bus ran off a roadway and landed partially in the New River Canal in Gonzales, officials say.

The front portion of the bus went into the water. All five people on the bus sustained minor injuries, a school system spokesperson says.

The bus was from G.W. Carver Primary in Gonzales.

The Gonzales Police Department is investigating the crash and says the cause was not immediately known.

