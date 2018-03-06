The Latest: Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn to resign

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington. Trump is denying his White House is chaotic but says more ...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on reports of White House dysfunction (all times local):

5:35 p.m.

Top Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy.

Cohn, the director of the National Economic Council, has been the leading internal opponent to Trump's planned tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum. He has tried to orchestrate an eleventh-hour effort to push Trump to reverse course. But Trump has been resistant to those efforts, and reiterated Tuesday he will be imposing the tariffs in the coming days.

In a statement, Cohn says it was his honor to serve in the administration and "enact pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people."

Trump praised Cohn despite the disagreement, saying Cohn has "served his country with great distinction."

4:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is rejecting concerns from White House officials and outside allies that he is having trouble filling West Wing jobs.

"Many, many people want every single job," he says during a press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven. "Everyone wants to work in the White House."

Trump says he likes "conflict" on his staff and likes to hear competing policy ideas. The Trump administration has set records for staff turnover in its first 14 months, with more high-profile departures expected in the coming weeks.

Trump says that for every vacancy, "I'll have the choice of the 10 top people having to do with that position" vying for the job. But White House staffers have privately complained about difficulties attracting qualified candidates to the administration.

8:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is denying his White House is chaotic but says more staff will leave as he seeks "perfection."

Trump tweets Tuesday: "The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision." Trump says: "I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy!"

The president was pushing back against news report the White House is again being consumed by dysfunction and disarray.

Trump last week made a surprise announcement he was slapping tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. His communications director abruptly announced her resignation, and questions persist about the longevity of other top White House aides.

