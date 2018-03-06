Students 'get their feet wet' at new coastal restoration center

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority gave high school students a tour of their new museum (Source: WAFB)

A group of high school students got a chance to skip class Tuesday, but that doesn't mean they weren't still learning.

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA), in partnership with the state, gave high school students across the state a tour of their new center. It’s all part of a new initiative called 300 Program. Communications director, Jimmy Frederick, says they hope to get the students more involved in some of the state's coastal issues.

“Well the real goal is to hopefully get them more engaged in the problem. Hopefully they can talk about what the issues are, how we can solve them. It really is up to them to really see our master plan through, which is a 50-year plan,” said Frederick.

Frederick says he's hopeful this will also give students another option when choosing careers.

More information about the goals of the center can be found below.

